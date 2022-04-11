AMBER Alert (missing child)

Maxx Geiger (12 years)

Last seen Apr 8, 2022, in Hampstead, MD

Vehicle:

– 2021 Jeep Wrangler, Black, SUV

Maryland license plate #DV15797

On behalf of the Maryland State Police Westminster Barrack, an Amber Alert is being activated for a missing 12-year-old white male. They were last physically seen in Hampstead, Carroll County, Maryland. The child may also be in the Westminster area of Carroll County. They are traveling in the listed vehicle.

If you have information, contact:

Maryland State Police Westminster Barrack

Call: 410-386-3001

Missing child

Maxx Riley Geiger

– Age now: 12 years

– Sex: Male

– Skin: White

– Hair: Blonde

– Eyes: Brown

– Height: 5’3″

– Weight: 120 lbs

Suspect

Christopher Lewis Geiger

– Age now: 35

– Sex: Male

– Skin: White

– Hair: Blonde

– Eyes: Green

– Height: 6’0″

– Weight: 230 lbs

