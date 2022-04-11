AMBER Alert (missing child)

Maxx Geiger (12 years)
Last seen Apr 8, 2022, in Hampstead, MD

Vehicle:

– 2021 Jeep Wrangler, Black, SUV
Maryland license plate #DV15797

On behalf of the Maryland State Police Westminster Barrack, an Amber Alert is being activated for a missing 12-year-old white male. They were last physically seen in Hampstead, Carroll County, Maryland. The child may also be in the Westminster area of Carroll County. They are traveling in the listed vehicle.

If you have information, contact:
Maryland State Police Westminster Barrack
Call: 410-386-3001

Missing child

Maxx Riley Geiger

Age now: 12 years
Sex: Male
Skin: White
Hair: Blonde
Eyes: Brown
Height: 5’3″
Weight: 120 lbs

Suspect

Christopher Lewis Geiger

Age now: 35
Sex: Male
Skin: White
Hair: Blonde
Eyes: Green
Height: 6’0″
Weight: 230 lbs

