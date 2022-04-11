Williamsport, PA– The St. Mary’s College of Maryland men’s tennis team defeated the Penn College Wildcats this afternoon (Apr. 9).in United East Conference action to improve to 8-3 on the year. The Seahawks defeated the Wildcats 9-0.
Doubles
- Stephen Alam and Kier Nacua defeated the Wildcats 8-3 to kick things off for the Seahawks in doubles. Alam and Nacua played in the No.1 spot for St. Mary’s.
- Sam Sheats and Tyler Vanvalkenburg competed in the No.2 spot for the Seahawks, while Liam Pratt and Hudson Christensen played in the No.3 spot. The Seahawks earned 8-0 in both the No.2 and No.3 spots, picking up a 3-0 lead going into the singles matches. kept the momentum going and earned a big-time win in the No. 2 spot by a score of 8-1.
Singles
- Stephen Alam earned a hard-fought victory in the No. 1 spot, winning in two sets by scores of 7-6 (tiebreaker) and 6-4. Kier Nacua was taken all the way to three sets but was able to come out on top in a nail-biter in the No. 2 spot. The final scores were 4-6, 6-2, and 10-7. Sam Sheets had an easier time in the No. 3 spot, cruising to a two-set victory, 6-0, 6-1.
- Vanvalkenberg kept the momentum going in the No. 4 spot sweeping his Wildcat opponent 6-0 in both sets. Liam Pratt had similar success to Sheets and Vanvalkenberg, winning his match by scores of 6-0 and 6-1.
- Christensen closed things out in the No. 6 spot, securing a 9-0 victory for the Seahawks. Christensen won both sets by a 6-1 margin.
Up Next for the Seahawks
- Apr. 12 | Penn State Harrisburg | 3:30 PM | St. Mary’s City, MD