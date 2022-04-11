Williamsport, PA– The St. Mary’s College of Maryland men’s tennis team defeated the Penn College Wildcats this afternoon (Apr. 9).in United East Conference action to improve to 8-3 on the year. The Seahawks defeated the Wildcats 9-0.

St. Mary’s College of Maryland men’s tennis team 2022 Credit: Bill Wood / St. Mary's College of Maryland

Doubles

Stephen Alam and Kier Nacua defeated the Wildcats 8-3 to kick things off for the Seahawks in doubles. Alam and Nacua played in the No.1 spot for St. Mary’s.

and defeated the Wildcats 8-3 to kick things off for the Seahawks in doubles. Alam and Nacua played in the No.1 spot for St. Mary’s. Sam Sheats and Tyler Vanvalkenburg competed in the No.2 spot for the Seahawks, while Liam Pratt and Hudson Christensen played in the No.3 spot. The Seahawks earned 8-0 in both the No.2 and No.3 spots, picking up a 3-0 lead going into the singles matches. kept the momentum going and earned a big-time win in the No. 2 spot by a score of 8-1.

Singles

Stephen Alam earned a hard-fought victory in the No. 1 spot, winning in two sets by scores of 7-6 (tiebreaker) and 6-4. Kier Nacua was taken all the way to three sets but was able to come out on top in a nail-biter in the No. 2 spot. The final scores were 4-6, 6-2, and 10-7. Sam Sheets had an easier time in the No. 3 spot, cruising to a two-set victory, 6-0, 6-1.

earned a hard-fought victory in the No. 1 spot, winning in two sets by scores of 7-6 (tiebreaker) and 6-4. Kier Nacua was taken all the way to three sets but was able to come out on top in a nail-biter in the No. 2 spot. The final scores were 4-6, 6-2, and 10-7. Sam Sheets had an easier time in the No. 3 spot, cruising to a two-set victory, 6-0, 6-1. Vanvalkenberg kept the momentum going in the No. 4 spot sweeping his Wildcat opponent 6-0 in both sets. Liam Pratt had similar success to Sheets and Vanvalkenberg, winning his match by scores of 6-0 and 6-1.

Christensen closed things out in the No. 6 spot, securing a 9-0 victory for the Seahawks. Christensen won both sets by a 6-1 margin.

Up Next for the Seahawks

Apr. 12 | Penn State Harrisburg | 3:30 PM | St. Mary’s City, MD

Like this: Like Loading...