Washington, D.C.– The St. Mary’s College of Maryland baseball team (10-8) traveled to Gallaudet University this afternoon (Apr. 9) for a United East Conference doubleheader. The Seahawks were able to get the better of the Bison in both games, going 2-0 on the day. The Seahawks took the first one 15-7 (seven innings) and the second one 15-7.

How It Happened (Game One)

A seven-run second inning put the Seahawks in the driver’s seat early on in the contest. Derrick Brooks and George Berbakos each brought home a runner off of RBI singles. Nate Brown and Cole Tarleton were both able to produce doubles that brought home three runners combined in what was a huge offensive inning to start the contest. On top of the stellar hitting performance to start the game, St. Mary’s was also able to capitalize on multiple Bison errors throughout the beginning of the game to take a 9-1 advantage into the fourth inning.

Inside the Box Score

Dan Weeden led the way on offense with three RBIs. Nate Brown, Ian Adams, and Ian Walters all finished with two hits apiece as well.

How It Happened (Game Two)

Game two did not start out as fast as game one did for the Seahawks, as they only mustered up two runs through three innings. Ian Adams was able to get things going in the top of the first with an RBI single. After a scoreless second inning, Dan Weeden was able to reach base on an error that allowed Ian Adams to score. The Seahawks led 2-1 after three innings.

St. Mary’s began to get things rolling in the middle innings with a three-run fifth inning and a two-run sixth inning. The Seahawks capitalized on a pair of Bison mistakes in the fifth inning coupled with an error to put three runs on the board. In the sixth inning, the Seahawks put two more runs on the board resulting from fielding mistakes from the Bison. The Seahawks led 7-3 after six innings.

The Seahawks produced their biggest offensive output in the seventh inning, exploding for six runs. This offensive momentum was headlined by Cole Tarleton and Ian Adams , who both brought home two runners off of RBI singles to cushion the lead even further. St. Mary’s was able to bring home two more insurance runs in the ninth inning and ultimately came out on top 15-7.

Inside the Box Score

Ian Adams finished with three RBIs and three hits..

Tommy Brill earned his first win of the year, going six innings and facing 27 batters. David Baggott and Nolan Sawatsky both came in on relief for the Seahawks. Sawatsky struck out two batters.

Up Next for the Seahawks

Apr. 15 vs. Lancaster Bible | 4 PM

