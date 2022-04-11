Leonardtown, MD- Scott Hall, known to many as Razor Ramon died on March 14, 2022, after complications in his recovery from hip surgery. Hall had fallen at home and required the surgery. He subsequently suffered at least three heart attacks, the last one placing him on life support. The family removed him from that support days later after they all had a chance to say goodbye. Hall is the older brother of Captain Steve Hall of St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office.

Hall was born in St. Mary’s County on October 20, 1958. His family was in the military and moved almost once per year. He attended High School in Germany. During his mid-teens, his family returned to the US, and the future star graduated with a pre-medical degree from St. Mary’s College in Maryland. It was in college that he became interested in wrestling and started training for it.

Cody Hall, Scott’s son posted on Instagram:

Captain Hall posted to his Facebook page on National Sibling Day(Sunday, April 10, 2022), just a few days after the burial:

The ceremony was private and attended by wrestlers Triple H,Shawn Michaels, Sean Waltman, Diamond Dallas Page, and Kevin Nash. Online records state Brinsfield Funeral Homes & Crematory handled the viewing service and that Hall was buried at Charles Memorial Gardens in Leonardtown, MD.

