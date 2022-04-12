PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – April 11, 2022 – In collaboration with the Calvert County Health Department, the Calvert County Office on Aging is offering a free, six-week “Living Well with Diabetes” program for citizens 50 years and older. This interactive class provides practical tips and insights to help those with diabetes and pre-diabetes learn how to manage their condition.

The workshops will be offered at the Southern Pines Senior Center on Mondays from April 18 through May 23 at 1 p.m. All materials are provided at no cost. Participants must register by calling 410-535-5400, ext. 355.

The Calvert County Office on Aging provides a broad range of programs and services that enable senior citizens to maintain the best possible quality of life.

Like this: Like Loading...