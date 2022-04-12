Charlotte Hall, MD- DAV Chapter 26, DAV Auxiliary Unit 26 St Mary’s, the International Association of Machinists (Fighting Machinists), and Aerospace Workers Union Local 4 have joined forces to bring the veterans of Charlotte Hall Veterans Home badly needed supplies.

Credit: DAV Chapter 26, DAV Auxiliary Unit 26 St Mary’s

Twenty cases of liquid laundry detergent, body wash and compression socks were delivered to Charlotte Hall Veterans Home. It’s great when we can join forces and help our fellow veterans, this is just the beginning of a great partnership declared Commander Mark Phippen of DAV Chapter 26. The “Fighting Machinists” of Local 4 sets the standard for unions to follow when it comes to helping veterans. It’s an honor and privilege to work side by side with them where together we will achieve great things.

Every Wednesday from 10:00 am until 1:30 pm the IAM Local 4 is hosting DAV Chapter 26 in assisting Veterans to complete their VA Service Claims for FREE. DAV Chapter 26 Service Officers (CSO’s) are on hand to electronically file your VA claims. For more information call the DAV Chapter 26 St Mary’s phone line at 240-925-5439.

https://www.davch26stmarysmd.com

