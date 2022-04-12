The College of Southern Maryland Hawks baseball team split their doubleheader against the Chesapeake College Skipjacks on April 10, losing Game 1 5-3 and winning Game 2 9-2.

Game 1

Hunter Rose delivered all three RBIs for the Hawks in Game 1. He scored Eli Wilhelm from third base with a groundout to first in the second inning and drove in Jordan McKenzie and Francis Segarra with a triple in the fourth inning.

Mikey Guy, Wilhelm, Segarra, Trevor Drummond, and Peyton Myers logged one hit each.

Brandon Pelletier struck out three hitters while giving up three earned runs and six hits over his five innings pitched.

Game 2

CSM got on the board first in the top of the first inning with a two-run double from Guy, scoring Wilhelm and Segarra. Guy’s 42 RBIs on the season currently leads all Region 20 Division II hitters.

With the game tied at two in the top of the sixth, Justin Aponte came through in the clutch with a game-winning grand slam to give the Hawks a 6-2 lead.

Myers, Wilhelm, and Drummond added one RBI each. Rose and Segarra registered multi-hit games with two apiece.

Ian Brown picked up his first win of the season on the mound, recording two strikeouts over his three innings pitched. The CSM bullpen locked the game down the rest of the way, as Jesus Moscat, Travis Bradley, Rose, and Drummond each pitched an inning without giving up a run.

The Hawks are now 19-12 overall, 11-6 in Region 20, and 8-5 in Region 20 Division II.

