The Neighborhood Creative Arts Center (NCAC) announces its second annual NatureFest on Saturday, April 30, 2022, from 10 AM – 2 PM at Tilghman Lake Park in La Plata. This free family event explores nature and art through hands-on activities and demonstrations.

Learn about growing vegetables and flowers as well as composting with worms from the Charles County Master Gardeners. A variety of seed and compost kits will be available to bring home. Take a close look at honeybees from Deez L’Town Beez and hear from Master Beekeeper Diane Wellons about how bees make vegetables grow by pollinating plants.

Meet the live raptors from the Nanjemoy Creek Environmental Education Center and start your birding hobby with guidance from the Southern Maryland Audubon Society. Visit with goats, rabbits, and chickens; go on a scavenger hunt; or create a nature-themed mobile, paperweight, collage, and more.

“We are grateful to all of the community organizations and individuals who have collaborated on this fun-filled event to showcase the wonders of nature and art,” stated NCAC executive director Georgia Bonney. “We were thrilled to have almost 300 participants last year and look forward to hosting, even more, this year.”

Additional information is available at https://www.neighborhoodcreativeartscenter.org/nature-fest .

To prevent overcrowding, please sign-up for an arrival time at the following link . The rain date for this event is May 14th.

NCAC is grateful to the following organizations for their support: Charles County Arts Alliance, Charles County Health Department, La Plata Rotary Club, and Maryland Humanities, the National Endowment for the Humanities and the Town of La Plata.

