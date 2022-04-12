Leonardtown, MD- The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Alcohol Enforcement Unit recently conducted a succession of alcohol compliance checks within St. Mary’s County at 10 local businesses. Seven of the businesses were found to be compliant, while three businesses failed to ask for identification.

The covert compliance checks were conducted on March 31, 2022, using an underage Sheriff’s Officer Cadet. The cadet carried no personal identification and entered the store or restaurant to order or retrieve an alcoholic beverage from the business in an effort to make an underage purchase.

Of the 10 businesses visited, seven were found in compliance with Maryland law and required identification from the underage cadet. Three businesses failed to ask for any identification and the cadet was able to purchase an alcoholic beverage.

The local businesses found to be in compliance were: A&B Liquors in Mechanicsville; Dave McKay Liquors in Charlotte Hall; Fred’s Liquor in Charlotte Hall; Lighthouse Liquors in Charlotte Hall; Tequila Grill & Cantina in Charlotte Hall; Third Base in Loveville and Vino 2 Wine & Liquor in Charlotte Hall.

The three businesses found to be in violation were: DJ’s One Stop in Mechanicsville; Korner Karryout in Mechanicsville and New Market Service Center in Mechanicsville.

Reports of alcohol violations were forwarded to the St. Mary’s County Alcohol Beverage Board for review.

