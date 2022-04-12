Dr. David A. Levy, MD Credit: University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center

LA PLATA, Md. – April 11, 2022 — The University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center announces the opening of a new urology practice at its Medical Pavilion at 5 N. La Plata Court just off St. Charles Parkway in La Plata. This new practice offers patients a full range of prostate, bladder, and kidney urological services.

Now accepting patients, UM Charles Regional Medical Group – Urology has added an experienced practitioner to provide a solid foundation of care for our region’s growing population. David A. Levy, MD, is a recognized expert in prostate cryosurgery, a minimally-invasive, outpatient curative prostate cancer procedure that he has been performing for 20 years. He also has substantial experience in prostate cancer nutrition and directed a prostate cancer nutrition genetics clinic in Cleveland where he treated hundreds of prostate cancer patients in a non-surgical approach.

“We are incredibly proud to see the opening of this new practice and very fortunate to have such a well-respected expert leading it to establish an excellent level of care,” said UM Charles Regional Chief Medical Officer Joseph Moser, MD. “We know that with Dr. Levy’s guidance, patients in Charles County and beyond will have access to the finest urological diagnostics, treatment, and surgical options.”

This practice makes urological services more readily available to a large and growing population in Charles County and the wider Southern Maryland region. Now, expert assistance and resources are available for patients with a wide range of urological issues including bladder prolapse, incontinence, kidney stones, erectile dysfunction, Peyronie’s disease, enlarged prostate, and cancers of the bladder, kidney, prostate, and testicles.

“I look forward to bringing innovative treatments and a high level of care to patients in Southern Maryland,” Dr. Levy said. “All the patients that I see receive the same attentive care regardless of their issues. I typically call patients with test results as soon as they appear in the computer, and no messages are left unanswered at the end of the day.”

