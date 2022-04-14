Mambo is a one-year-old, 35-pound beagle boy ISO a foster or forever home.

Mambo is a happy, friendly, playful puppy that likes people and other dogs.

Mambo loves to sniff, explore and play. He would love a foster or forever home with a playful canine companion and a securely fenced yard for zoomie running fun puppy antics!

Please click this link,, and visit Mambo’s web page to see and read the most up-to-date information about him!

Mambo has finished his vetting and is ready for a foster or forever home to call his own. Send us a message at icanhelp@beaglemaryland.org if you would like to foster or adopt Mambo.

