LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Senior Jude Brown (Bel Air, Md./John Carroll) earned a spot on the United States Intercollegiate Lacrosse Association (USILA)/Dynamic Division III Team of the Week for the second time this season as announced by the USILA Tuesday afternoon.

This is Brown’s second award this week as he was named the United East Conference Offensive Player of the Week for the third time this season on April 11.

The St. Mary’s College of Maryland men’s lacrosse team posted a 24-3 win over Wells College this past Saturday (Apr. 9) for their second United East victory of the season.

Brown had his hand in 13 goals with an 11-assist, two-goal performance. He dished out a career-best 13 assists to go along with two goals and two ground balls.

The 5-8 attackman currently ranks third in Division III with 6.70 points per game, fourth with 3.50 assists per game, and 46th with 3.20 goals per game. He leads the conference in all three categories.

St. Mary’s (9-2, 2-1 UEC) will be back in action this Saturday, April 16, at 1:00 p.m. when the Seahawks travel to Fredericksburg, Va., to take on the University of Mary Washington (7-6) in non-conference action

2022 USILA/Dynamic Division III Team of the Week – Week of April 11

Marley Angus – Midfield – RIT

Zach Bowen – Attack – DeSales

Jarrett Bromwell – Midfield – Salisbury

Jude Brown – Attack – St. Mary’s College

Camden Kelleher – Midfield – Tufts

Ryan Kennedy – Defense – York (Pa.)

Ben Franco – Goalie – Lycoming

Connor Hoeft – LSM – Aurora

Hunter Olsen – Attack – SUNY Canton

Evan Rose – FOGO – Ohio Wesleyan

Like this: Like Loading...