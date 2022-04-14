La Plata, MD- Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) Superintendent of Schools Maria Navarro, Ed.D., announced two new hires to her leadership team – Chief of Schools and Director of Community Engagement and Equity. The hires are effective July 1 and are part of the Superintendent’s reorganization of the CCPS senior leadership team. Both positions are new to the school system.

The Board of Education at its April 12 meeting approved the appointment of Marvin Jones, Ed.D., as the Chief of Schools. Jones is currently an executive director of schools with CCPS.

Sylvia Royster, currently a vice-principal at C. Paul Barnhart Elementary School, was named Director of Community Engagement and Equity.

Both positions are effective July 1. As the chief of schools, Jones will oversee the CCPS office of school administration, including the executive directors of schools, principals, vice-principals, and the daily operations of schools, and will also support school leader development. Additionally, Jones will oversee school safety and security, school resource officers (SROs), CCPS athletic programs and extra-curricular activities, the community engagement and equity office, and the student disciplinary hearing process.

Jones, a longtime CCPS employee, and administrator said he is excited to take on his new role with the school system.

“I am excited about the opportunity to lead the charge to expand and elevate the leadership of Charles County Public Schools. Recognizing that our students will only achieve at the level of guidance and direction they receive, my goal will be to ensure our leaders continually raise the bar and challenge students to rise to the occasion, and with the partnership of our community, we will grow together,” Jones said.

As the director of community engagement and equity, Royster will oversee CCPS community-building activities, programs and opportunities, equity programs and training, and targeted stakeholder engagement. Royster will also assist schools with community engagement programs and provide support to school administrators with specific school-community stakeholder engagement programs.

Royster said she looks forward to her new role with CCPS.

“I have always lived and led by my favorite quote is ‘Be the change you want to see in the world.’ Being able to serve as the Director of Community Engagement and Equity for CCPS will allow me the opportunity to be a part of this change for our school community. I am honored and privileged to learn, grow and build lasting connections within CCPS,” Royster said.

Jones began his tenure as an executive director of schools with CCPS in 2013. He has 30 years of experience in education, with 22 years in administration and eight years in direct classroom instruction. Jones has served as a teacher, vice-principal, and principal in Charles and Prince George’s counties since starting his career as a special education teacher in 1992. He joined CCPS in 2000 as a vice principal and led Berry and Dr. Gustavus Brown elementary schools as principal before transitioning to the role of executive director of schools.

Jones holds a doctorate degree in educational leadership from Delaware State University, a master’s degree in school administration and supervision from Bowie State University, and a bachelor’s degree in special education from the University of Maryland, Eastern Shore.

Royster first joined CCPS in 2019 as a vice-principal at Benjamin Stoddert Middle School. She transitioned to Barnhart in 2020 as a vice principal. Royster has more than 20 years of experience in education and working with diverse communities.

Prior to joining CCPS in 2019, Royster worked in North Carolina for 10 years as a principal, charter school administrator, vice-principal, and gifted program facilitator. Her experience also includes working with the National Education Association as an organizational specialist, lead field and regional field director for Organizing for America – North Carolina, and director of programs and community outreach with the Autism Society of Cumberland County in North Carolina.

Royster holds a master’s degree in school administration from Fayetteville State University and a bachelor’s degree in elementary education from the University of North Carolina at Pembroke. Royster is also working toward her doctorate degree in school leadership and administration at George Washington University. In her new role, Royster will report to the Chief of Schools.

