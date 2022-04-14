St. Mary’s City, MD– The St. Mary’s College of Maryland men’s tennis team defeated the Penn State Harrisburg Nittany Lions this afternoon (Apr. 12).in United East Conference action to improve to 9-3 on the year. The Seahawks defeated the Nittany Lions 5-4.

Doubles

Stephen Alam and Kier Nacua fell 9-7 after a tiebreaker to open things up for the Seahawks in the No. 1 Spot.

Sam Sheats and Tyler Vanvalkenburg were able to get the Seahawks on the board in the No.2 spot, taking their match 9-3. Liam Pratt and Keawe Shepherd Johnson were able to come away with a hard-fought win in the No.3 spot, taking an 8-6 match victory to give the Seahawks a 2-1 advantage following the doubles session.

Singles

Stephen Alam was unable to come out on top in the No. 1 spot, dropping both sets by scores of 6-2 and 6-3. Kier Nacua could not get the Seahawks back on track in the No.2 spot, falling in two sets, 6-2, 6-1. Sam Sheets was able to come away with a much-needed victory in the No. 3 spot, cruising to a two-set victory, 6-3, 6-0.

Vanvalkenberg was unable to keep the momentum going in the No. 4, falling to his Nittany Lion opponent. Shepherd Johnson took home a huge victory in the No. 5 spot, winning 6-1, 6-2. The Seahawks and Nittany Lions were tied at four, leaving the No. 6 singles match to decide a victory.

It all came down to Liam Pratt in the No. 6 spot for the Seahawks. Pratt took a one set lead after coming out on top 7-5. The second set went in favor of the Nittany Lions, as Pratt came up short in a tie breaker. With the match being split after two sets, a third set was played to decide a winner for the day. Liam Pratt was able to clinch it for St. Mary’s by way of a 6-4 victory in the third set in what was a thriller of a match and a thriller of a day for the Seahawks squad.

Up Next for the Seahawks

Apr. 16 | Penn State Berks | 11:00 AM | Reading, PA

