LEONARDTOWN, MD – The Commissioners of St. Mary’s County held their regular business meeting in the Chesapeake Building Tuesday, April 12, 2022, with the invocation and pledge followed by approval of the consent agenda.

The Commissioners presented four Proclamations raising awareness of and celebrating National Healthcare Decisions Day, National Animal Care and Control Association Week, National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week, and National County Government Month.

The Commissioners held a Public Hearing for a request from the Department of Land Use & Growth Management for a proposed amendment to the 2010 Comprehensive Plan Land Use Map to change the land use from Rural Preservation to Rural Commerce and to change the Zoning Map from Rural Preservation to Rural Commercial Limited zoning district for property located at 41170 Oakville Road, Mechanicsville. The Commissioners will continue to receive public input on this request until 5 p.m., Tuesday, April 19, 2022.

The Department of Aging & Human Services received approval for the FY22 CARES Act Title VII Ombudsman Grant Award 2 from the Maryland Department of Aging for $5,328 to support Older Americans Act Ombudsman activities.

The Department of Information Technology provided a brief to the Commissioners detailing the ongoing strategic approach to improving the county broadband infrastructure in St. Mary’s County.

The Commissioners approved a request from the Department of Information Technology to update a priority list of electric vehicle charging location installations that are a collaborative project with SMECO.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) request from the Department of Economic Development for a company to manage the North County Farmers Market was approved by the Commissioners. Per the MOU, New Market Management LLC will manage all aspects of the market, including such items as setting market rules and fees, setting vendor policies, ensuring food safety, setting operating hours, cleaning and sanitizing interior bathrooms and the commercial kitchen, and paying for utilities, social media, marketing and promotion

The Department of Finance provided an update on American Rescue Plan Act Funding allocations and requests and received Commissioner approval for requested changes.

The County Attorney’s office provided a legislative update detailing bills before the General Assembly in Annapolis.

The next Commissioner business meeting will be in the Chesapeake Building at 9 a.m. Tuesday, April 19, 2022. Commissioner decisions and related public documents are available on the county government website in BoardDocs. Commissioner Meetings may be viewed live Tuesday mornings on SMCG Channel 95 or as a replay Friday nights at 6:30 p.m. Meetings are also available for on-demand viewing on the St. Mary’s County Government YouTube Channel.

