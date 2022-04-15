The Board of Education of Charles County met on April 12, 2022, for its regular meeting. A meeting agenda is posted on Board Docs here. Board meetings are streamed live at www.ccboe.com and archived on the Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) YouTube page here. The following are important meeting updates.

Recognition of student-athletes

The Board of Education was joined by members of the Charles County Commissioners to recognize high school student-athletes who recently received state-level honors. This included student swimmers from La Plata, cheerleaders from Maurice J. McDonough, track team members and cheerleaders from North Point, and the boy’s basketball team from Westlake High School. Click here to view a list of the students recognized.

Superintendent’s update to the Board

Superintendent of Schools Maria Navarro, Ed.D., updated the Board about the CCPS Strategic Plan and engagement events planned for staff, parents, and the community. She also provided the Board with an overview of the school climate presentation and recognized recent student and staff accomplishments. Navarro reminded the Board that the fiscal year 2023 General Fund budget would soon be released by the Commissioners, which includes the school system’s funding request. Read Navarro’s report here.

School climate update

Executive Director of Schools Marvin Jones, Ed.D., led a presentation to the Board about school climate. The presentation included a comparison of disciplinary data from 2019 to the current school year, trends staff are seeing with student behavior data, and interventions and supports in place for students and families that target social, emotional, and behavioral needs. Joining Jones for the presentation to share strategies and supports in place at the school level were Michael Blanchard, CCPS supervising school psychologist; Beverly Hoy, school psychologist at Henry E. Lackey High School; and Nina Dee, school counselor at Mary H. Matula Elementary School. The presentation is posted here.

Student Board Member election update

Gary Winsett, advisor to the Charles County Association of Student Councils (CCASC), and Steve Lee, coordinator of student activities, provided an update to the Board about the 2022-2023 Student Member of the Board of Education election process. A primary election among students in Grades 6-12 was held earlier this month, and the race was narrowed down to two finalists. A general election will be held next month. Click here to see the presentation.

Project status update

Assistant Superintendent of Supporting Services Michael Heim provided the Board with a construction and renovation project update. The update included progress on the renovation at Benjamin Stoddert Middle School and Dr. Gustavus Brown Elementary School. Both projects are estimated for completion this year. Review the report here.

Legislative update

CCPS Staff Attorney Eric Schwartz provided the Board with an update regarding the Maryland General Assembly. He highlighted bills that passed the legislature including several that impacted the school system. Read a complete report here.

Calendar update

Director of Communications Shelley Mackey updated the Board on a staff request for the 2022-2023 school year calendar. The Board approves the school calendar a year in advance. The staff is requesting the Board approve an updated calendar for next year with a change to spring break. The change would move spring break to 2023 before the Easter holiday and align with the calendars of neighboring school districts, including Calvert, Prince George’s, St. Mary’s, and Anne Arundel counties. The Board will take action on the calendar at its April 25 work session.

Recognition

The Board presented five resolutions to staff for the month of May, including Teacher Appreciation Week, Administrative Professionals Week, Child Nutrition Employee Appreciation Week, National Physical Education and Sport Week, and Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month.

The Board also recognized exemplary staff and students from Arthur Middleton, Gale-Bailey and Mary H. Matula elementary schools, Milton M. Somers Middle School, and Maurice J. McDonough High School.

Read about the recognized students.

Read about the recognized staff.

The Board also presented a certificate of appreciation to CCPS food and nutrition services staff from the organization No Kid Hungry Maryland. The certificate recognizes the work of CCPS staff to feed children not only during the pandemic but for go above and beyond to show students they care about their well-being. Read more here.

Action items

The Board approved minutes from previous meetings, personnel, textbooks, and a memorandum of understanding with the Maryland Stadium Authority.

