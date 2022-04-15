LEONARDTOWN, MD – St. Mary’s County Government, in conjunction with the National Association of Counties (NACo) initiative, “I Love My County Because,” is hosting an art contest for St. Mary’s County youth to show their county pride!

St. Mary’s County Government invites all youth under 18 to submit their original artwork to this contest. Winners will have their artwork used on St. Mary’s County Government social media and other publicity materials and have their entry forwarded onto NACo’s national contest for their 2023 “Counties Matter” calendar. Winners will be selected from the following age categories: ages 5 & under, ages 5-10, ages 10-14, and ages 14-18.

All artwork should be submitted no later than 5 p.m. April 28. All artwork should be submitted online at https://www.stmarysmd.com/pio/ArtContest/.

Eligibility:

Must be a St. Mary’s County resident under the age of 18.

All entries must be made by a single artist within this school year.

Artwork Guidelines:

Submitted artwork must present a county activity that shows how “Counties Matter” and inspired by the sentence “I love my county because…”

The artwork must reflect some aspect of a county government function, service, or program to celebrate National County Government Month.

The artwork must be horizontal, 11″ x 8.5″ (PDF or JPEG). The most important elements of the artwork must not extend beyond 10.5″ 8″ to account for trimming during the calendar production process.

All artwork must include a copy of the entry.

Judging Criteria:

Technical skill: The artwork must display artistic skills in painting, drawing or digital art.

The artwork must display artistic skills in painting, drawing or digital art. Creativity: The artwork must be original in its expression of a personal vision or voice. It must be the student’s own work and cannot be plagiarized or violate any copyright.

The artwork must be original in its expression of a personal vision or voice. It must be the student’s own work and cannot be plagiarized or violate any copyright. Artist’s statement: Along with the artwork, each student is required to submit a statement that explains how “Counties Matter” in their community or complete the sentence “I love my county because…”

Each entry must include the artist’s name, grade, school, county, and contact information (for the student, a parent or guardian’s email address and phone number) and a teacher’s (email address and phone numbers).

For more information, please email pio@stmarysmd.com.

Like this: Like Loading...