Leonardtown, MD- The deadline for filing for the 2022 election came at 8:59 p.m. on April 15, 2022. Two last-minute filings shake things up some.

Commissioner John O’Connor(R) has officially withdrawn his candidacy for District 3 Commissioner. He originally filed for Commissioner President but withdrew on October 25, 2021when Commissioner Randy Guy announced he was seeking reelection. Now he has filed for the office of St. Mary’s County Sheriff.

“I accomplished many great things over the past eight years as County Commissioner of District 3 and have been eager to serve in an even greater role. When Commission President Randy Guy indicated he might not file for re-election, it was naturally a good time for me to step up. After he changed his mind, I opted to withdraw, O’Connor said. I had considered running for Sheriff of St. Mary’s County many times over the years, but doing so could have jeopardized my wife’s career. She retired from the Sheriff’s Office last month.”

O’Connor joins the field of Sgt. Todd L. Fleenor(R), Captain Steven Hall(R). John C. Lee II withdrew on April 13, 2022.

“Being a County Commissioner for eight years has brought the experience of understanding the needs of Citizens that is unparallel to other candidates; I have fostered excellent professional and community relationships. I have prepared budgets of more than $300M in a government with over 700 employees responsible for service to over 115,000 people. My decades of public safety experience meet the demands of a modern law enforcement agency facing significant challenges with violent crime and traffic-related fatalities. The job of a County Commissioner and a Law Enforcement executive come together with proven management capabilities leveraging my knowledge of law enforcement strategies. As a law enforcement executive, I reduced violent crime by 42% and reduced traffic accidents with injuries by 62%. ,” O’ Connor said.

“I am extraordinarily proud to live in St. Mary’s County and feel blessed to have met so many great people who live, work, and own businesses here. It’s the reason I am so determined to combat the county’s rapidly increasing violent crime and exceedingly high number of traffic-related fatalities,” John O’Connor said in the ending.

Meanwhile with J. O’Connor’s withdrawal from District 3 County Commissioner, his wife, Cpl. Elizabeth O’Connor(RET.)(R) has joined the field for a chance to join the Board of County Commissioners.

CPL. O’Connor retired after almost 22 years of service. She was the first female K-9 Handler in St. Mary’s, along with the first female member of the Dive Team.

“I enjoyed helping others and making a difference in my community during my whole career. I was looking for an opportunity to continue to serve. So, with the retirement, filing deadlines moving, and this opportunity, I felt it was meant to be,” CPL O’Connor(Ret.) said.

“I know St Mary’s County and its citizens. I have a solid knowledge base of what a Commissioner’s Job is and should be. My career has made me good at my ability to solve problems and find solutions while maintaining ethics, morals, and integrity, she continued, I am asking for your vote on election day. I will continue to serve the citizens of this county with honor and integrity, ensuring that they are always placed first in everything I do within the county government.”

For District 3, Mike Alderson Jr(R), and Dawn Murphy(R) have field.

Due to the legal issues surrounding the election maps drawn up by the Maryland General Assembly, the election has been moved to July 19, 2022. The deadline to register is June 28, 2022, and the date to request a mail-in ballot is July 12, 2022. Early voting will start on July 7, 2022, and continue to July 14, 2022(including weekends).

This is a developing story and we will bring you more on these new candidates, along with the most comprehensive election coverage in the Southern Maryland Area.

