St. Mary’s City, MD– The St. Mary’s College of Maryland women’s tennis team took on the Penn State Harrisburg Nittany Lions this afternoon (Apr 12) for a United East Conference Matchup. The Seahawks defeated the Nittany Lions 8-1 to improve 5-7 on the year.

Doubles

St. Mary’s was able to begin the day with a 3-0 sweep in doubles. Diana Levit and Hannah Gorel came out on top in the No.1, winning 8-4 over the Nittany Lions. Hallie Hershey and Amber Manspeaker competed in the No. 2 spot for the Seahawks and were able to squeak out an 8-5 victory over Penn State Harrisburg.

St. Mary’s College of Maryland women’s tennis team Credit: Bill Wood / St. Mary's College of Maryland

Singles

Levit, Gorel, and Hershey competed in singles at the No. 1, No. 2, and No. 3 spots against the Nittany Lions. Levit was in control throughout her match, winning both sets 6-3. Gorel was unable to keep the Seahawks perfect on the day, as she dropped both sets by scores of 7-5 and 6-1, giving the Nittany Lions their first point of the day. In the No. 3 spot, Hershey got the Seahawks back on track, taking her match 6-3, 6-2.

Amber Manspeaker competed in the No. 4 spot and put together a dominant performance, winning in two sets by scores of 6-0 and 6-3. Sydney Anderson had a similar outing in the No. 5 spot, winning in two sets, 6-3, 6-1. Giselle Harris was able to put the finishing touches on a great day for the Seahawks, winning 6-3, 6-2 in the No. 6 spot.

Up Next for the Seahawks

Apr. 16 | Penn State Berks | 11:00 AM | Reading, PA

