50-year-old Marc Deangelo Evans of Waldorf Credit: Prince Geroge's County Police Department

Fort Washington, MD- Homicide Unit detectives charged a man in connection with the murder of his girlfriend. The suspect is 50-year-old Marc Deangelo Evans of Waldorf. He is charged with fatally shooting 45-year-old Rema Gibson of Fort Washington.

On April 12th, 2022, at approximately 9:20 pm, patrol officers responded to the 1000 block of Palmer Road for the report of a shooting. Gibson was located inside of an apartment building hallway suffering from a gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead on the scene.

The preliminary investigation revealed the suspect shot the victim during a dispute.

Evans was arrested on the scene. He is charged with first- and second-degree murder and other related charges. He is in the custody of the Department of Corrections on a no-bond status.

If anyone has information relevant to this investigation, they are asked to please contact investigators at 301-516-2512.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.) Please refer to case number 22-0017506.

