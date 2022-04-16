The Board of Education of Charles County is looking for applications from county residents interested in serving on the Charles County Board of Education Ethics Panel.

The Board will appoint new members in June to the all-volunteer, five-member panel, which interprets ethics regulations and provides advisory opinions to Board members and employees subject to regulations. Terms begin July 1, 2022, and panel members serve four-year terms. Members may also be reappointed.

The ethics panel is appointed every four years prior to the election of Board of Education members. The panel reviews complaints concerning any alleged ethics violation and receive and maintains all forms required to be filed under the ethics regulations. Ethics panel members meet at least once annually to review disclosure forms and as necessary to respond to inquiries.

Members of the Charles County Board of Education Ethics Panel must be eligible to vote in Charles County. One member of the panel must be an attorney licensed to practice in Maryland but who is not considered to be the Ethics Panel’s attorney.

Panel members may not be current members of the Board of Education; candidates for the Board; officials, employees, contractors, or students of Charles County Public Schools (CCPS); owners of or persons employed by a business entity doing business with the Board; any person registered with the Board as a lobbyist; or spouses of such persons.

Anyone interested in serving on the panel should send a letter of interest and current resume by Friday, May 20, 2022, to Board Chairperson Michael Lukas, Charles County Board of Education, P.O. Box 2770, La Plata, MD 20646. Submissions can also be sent by email to boardmail@ccboe.com.

