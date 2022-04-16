BALTIMORE, MD (April 15, 2022) – The U.S. Department of Labor’s Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) released state jobs and unemployment data today. According to the preliminary survey data, Maryland gained 3,900 jobs and the unemployment rate decreased to 4.6% in March. This is the lowest unemployment rate since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Leisure and Hospitality sector experienced the most growth with an increase of 2,900 jobs; Mining, Logging, and Construction (1,800); Trade, Transportation, and Utilities (900).

Other sectors that experienced growth include Education and Health Services (600); Professional and Business Services (400).

Sectors that experienced a decline last month include Other Services (500); Manufacturing (400); and the Financial Activities sector (300).

Since the beginning of 2022, Maryland has gained 18,300 jobs.

Note: Data is transferred to the Maryland Department of Labor’s website directly from U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) servers. A slight lag may exist as our database is refreshed. For more immediate access to this month’s jobs data please visit the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) website. Please visit the Maryland Department of Labor’s website to view the current employment situation.

Like this: Like Loading...