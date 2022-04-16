On April 12 at 4:27 p.m., officers responded to a business in the 3600 block of Old Washington Road in Waldorf for the report of an assault with a weapon. Upon arrival, officers learned the suspect was attempting to pry open a lock on a trailer belonging to the business when he was confronted by an employee.

The suspect pulled out a box cutter and swung it at the employee, but the employee was not struck. The employee was able to detain the suspect until officers arrived.

Pedro Antonio Aguilar-Echeverria, 25, of Waldorf, was arrested and charged with assault and trespassing. On April 14, a judge released Aguilar- Echeverria from the detention center on personal recognizance. The investigation is ongoing.

