Currently Gracing Tours with Toby Keith, Brooks & Dunn, and Lee Brice

Jackson Dean came out of the chute hot. Selling out bars around the same Maryland stompin’ grounds that gave the world the Brothers Osborne while still in high school, the free spirit wasn’t looking for fame as he made his way through the music business. After a stint in California, he found himself the object of a Nashville bidding war; sitting across a desk from his hard-working construction business father with four deals on the table.

This week, his debut single “Don’t Come Lookin’,” enters the Mediabase Chart at No. 39, landing the highest entry for a new artists’ first single since 2015. In addition to outstanding support on radio, the praise continues to roll in from media outlets including People Magazine, Music Row, and Outsider. Dean’s tour schedule has filled up with stops at some of the biggest music festivals (Country Thunder, Faster Horses, and Tortuga Music Festival) as well as opening for Toby Keith, Brooks & Donn, and Lee Brice.

Jackson Dean on Tour

April

8 Country Thunder, Arizona 2022 Florence Gardens Mobile Home Park, AZ

9 3rd & Lindsley Nashville, TN (opening for Ray Wylie Hubbard)

10 Tortuga Music Festival 2022 Fort Lauderdale, FL

14 92.5 Kickin’ Country Concert Series North Charleston, SC

26 St Jude Jam Cleveland, OH (opening for Chris Young)

May

5 The Majestic Theatre Fort Smith, AR (opening for Lainey Wilson)

6 The Rev Room Little Rock, AR (opening for Lainey Wilson)

10 KRTY Songwriters Series at Clos La Chance Winery San Martin, CA

13 KUZZ Class of 2022 Concert Bakersfield, CA

20 INTRUST Bank Arena Wichita, KS (opening for Brooks & Dunn)

21 BOK Center Tulsa, OK (opening for Brooks & Dunn)

22 JQH Arena Springfield, MO (opening for Brooks & Dunn)

26 WPOR Memorial Day Weekend Jam at Aura Portland, ME

June

2 Hampton Beach, NH Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom (opening for Lee Brice)

3 Bridgeport, CT Hartford Healthcare Amp (opening for Lee Brice)

9 Kearney, NE Viaero Center (opening for Lee Brice)

10 Country Thunder IA Forest City, IA

11 Maryland Heights, MO St. Louis Music Park (opening for Lee Brice)

18 B93 Birthday Bash Grand Rapids, MI

25 Gordy’s Hwy 30 Music Festival 2022 Filer, ID

July

8 Washington, DC Anthem (opening for Lee Brice)

16 Nugget Casino Resort Sparks, NV (opening for Toby Keith)

23 Faster Horses 2022 Brooklyn, MI

24 Country Thunder WI Twin Lakes, WI

Aug

11 Pensacola, FL Pensacola Bay Center (opening for Lee Brice)

12 Saint Augustine, FL Saint Augustine Amp (opening for Lee Brice)

13 Boca Raton, FL Mizner Park Ampitheater (opening for Lee Brice)

14 TidalWave Music Festival Atlantic City, NJ

25 Huntington, WV Mountain Health Arena (opening for Lee Brice)

26 Johnson City, TN Freedom Hall (opening for Lee Brice)

27 Chattanooga, TN Soldiers & Sailors Memorial (opening for Lee Brice)

Sept

8 Charlottesville, VA Ting Pavilion (opening for Lee Brice)

9 Youngstown, OH Youngstown Foundation Amp (opening for Lee Brice)

10 Raleigh, NC Red Hat Amp (opening for Lee Brice)

15 Cape Girardeau, MO Show Me Center (opening for Lee Brice)

16 Cincinnati, OH PNC Pavilion (opening for Lee Brice)

17 Indianapolis, IN TCU Amp (opening for Lee Brice)

22 Jonesboro, AR First National Bank Arena (opening for Lee Brice)

23 Bossier City, LA Brookshire Grocery Arena (opening for Lee Brice)

24 Sugar Land, TX Smart Financial Centre (opening for Lee Brice)

Oct

21 Country Thunder FL Kissimmee, FL

