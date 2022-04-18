Waldorf, MD- On April 10 at 1:03 p.m., officers responded to the 6000 block of Sirenia Place in Waldorf for the report of a burglary in progress. Upon arrival, officers observed two suspects inside the house.

One suspect, an 18-year-old, attempted to flee through an open window but was apprehended. Another suspect, 16-years-old, fled on foot but was located in a nearby neighborhood. Investigators are working to determine whether a third suspect may have been involved; however, he was not located at the scene. The house was not occupied when the burglary occurred.

The investigation is ongoing.

