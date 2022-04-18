Lexington Park, MD- On Saturday, April 16, 2022, detectives from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Vice/Narcotics Division, along with Patrol Division deputies, attempted to serve an arrest warrant for Delmante Isiah Jordan, age 23 of Lexington Park, for Second-Degree Assault. As uniformed deputies attempted to place Jordan under arrest, he fled through the nearby Westbury subdivision in Lexington Park. During the foot pursuit, Jordan threw a handgun to the ground and was placed under arrest.

In addition to the warrant, Jordan was charged with Handgun on Person; Loaded Handgun on Person; Illegal Possession of Ammo; Illegal Possession of a Regulated Firearm and Resist/Interfere with Arrest.

The handgun was recovered and Jordan was transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown where he is being held without bond.

