St. Mary’s City, MD– The St. Mary’s College of Maryland baseball team (11-10) hosted Lancaster Bible College in a United East Conference doubleheader this afternoon (Apr. 16) The Seahawks and Chargers split on the day. St. Mary’s dropped game one, (eight innings) 2-3, but were able to get the better of the Chargers in game two, winning 4-2.

How It Happened (Game One)

The Chargers led the Seahawks 2-1 after three innings of play. Cole Tarleton was able to drive a ball to the right field to bring home Derrek Booker on the play. Tarleton was credited with an RBI single for his efforts. Jake Wills was able to settle into the game and provide great pitching throughout the first seven innings of the ball game.

The scoring slowed down to a crawl in the middle innings as the game turned into a defensive affair. The Seahawks were able to add a hard-fought run in the bottom of the fourth inning to knot the game up at two apiece. Garrett Pullium singled to right-center field to bring home Nate Brown in what ended up being the last run of the game for St. Mary's.

Lancaster Bible was able to muster together one more run in the top of the eighth inning, as three runs were all that was needed to take home a victory in game one. The Chargers topped the Seahawks 3-2.

Inside the Box Score

Cole Tarleton led the way offensively with two hits and an RBI

Jake Wills got the start on the mound for the Seahawks and pitched in seven innings. Wills faced 29 batters and struck out nine batters. Tyson Johnson made an appearance in relief for the Seahawks.

How It Happened (Game Two)

St. Mary’s was able to strike first in game two, leading 3-0 after the first three innings of the ball game. The Seahawks did most of their damage early on in the bottom of the third inning. Dan Weeden got things going with an RBI single that allowed Derrek Booker to reach home. St. Mary’s was able to take advantage of a Charger error to pick up their second run of the game.

The middle innings were very quiet offensively for both teams. St. Mary's was able to extend its lead to three after a Nate Brown single in the bottom of the fifth inning. The Seahawks led 3-0 going into the final three innings of the day. Tommy Brill continued his stellar day on the mound, shutting out the Chargers through five innings.

Lancaster Bible was able to creep back, scoring a run in the top of the sixth and the top of the seventh. Just as the Chargers began to mount their comeback, Derrick Booker was able to bring home Garrett Pullium off of an RBI single to give the Seahawks back a two-run cushion. Nick Testoni was able to pitch the final two innings, holding the Chargers to zero runs. Testoni earned the save on the day and the Seahawks defeated the Chargers in game two, 4-2.

Inside the Box Score

Garrett Pullium , Dan Weeden , and Cole Tarleton all had two hits on the day in a very balanced offensive performance

Derrick Booker , Dan Weeden , George Berbakos , and Nate Brown all had an RBI.

Tommy Brill earned the win on the mound today, facing 30 batters and striking out three. Nick Testoni picked up his second save on the year.

Up Next for the Seahawks

Apr. 22 vs. Penn College | 4 PM

