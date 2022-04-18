Reading, PA– The St. Mary’s College of Maryland women’s tennis team took on the Penn State Berks Nittany Lions this afternoon (Apr 16) for more United East Conference action. The Seahawks defeated the Nittany Lions 9-0 to improve 6-7 on the year.

Doubles

The Seahawks were able to start the day on a high note with a 3-0 sweep in doubles. Diana Levit and Hannah Gorel got things going in the No.1, winning 8-1 over the Nittany Lions. Hallie Hershey and Amber Manspeaker won their match in similar fashion, earning a 8-0 shutout in the No. 2 spot for the Seahawks.

Singles

Levit, Gorel and Hershey competed in singles at the No. 1, No. 2, and No. 3 spot against Penn State Berks. Levit started fast and kept her foot on the gas pedal, winning in two sets, 6-1, 6-0. Gorel was able to keep the winning ways going for the Seahawks, winning both sets in a sweep, 6-0. In the No. 3 spot, Hershey kept the momentum going, winning by scores of 6-1 and 6-0.

Amber Manspeaker competed in the No. 4 spot and put together another dominant performance for the Seahawks, winning in two sets by scores of 6-0 and 6-1. Sydney Anderson had a great outing in the No. 5 spot, winning in two sets, both by a 6-1 margin. Giselle Harris was able to put an emphasis on a great day for the Seahawks, winning both sets 6-0 in the No. 6 spot, keeping the Seahawks perfect on the day

Up Next for the Seahawks

Apr. 20 | Lancaster Bible | 4:00 PM | St. Mary’s City, MD

