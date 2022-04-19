La Plata, MD- Sunday, April 18, 2022, marked the 10th anniversary of the homicide of Martin Hawkins, a 32-year-old resident of La Plata. His case remains unsolved. Your assistance can help us bring justice to Martin and his family.

On April 18, 2012, at approximately 8:30 p.m., officers with the Charles County Sheriff’s Office responded to 200 Kent Avenue in La Plata for the sound of multiple gunshots. Upon canvassing the area, officers located the victim suffering from gunshot wounds.

The victim, identified as Martin Hawkins, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

If you have information or wish to remain anonymous, please contact Charles County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS. Crime Solvers is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest or indictment.

Like this: Like Loading...