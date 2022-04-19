David’s creativity knows no bounds as our featured artist transforms everyday images of scenic water views, birds by the water, rustic roads, and more into intriguing visual stories, skillfully digitally manipulated to open new windows and doors of perception and appreciation.

David has traveled extensively through both the United States, Europe, and beyond which has afforded him unique opportunities for his photography work. His collection encompasses thousands of images with some of his favorite ones currently featured on the library display.

David counts himself as being fortunate as he has been able to do what he loves as a working photographer for most of his career, including six years in the United States Navy and another five years as a photography contractor. Following settling in Lexington Park, Maryland, he also owned his own studio for over a decade and has been employed for three nationally recognized companies, including Lifetouch, Inc.

Our artist sees his craft as a recording and story-telling of sorts, with a tale to be told behind each and every click of his camera.

Transitioning from years of working solely with film, David has found that his current cameras have brought a whole new scope of life to his art form. He has seamlessly transitioned to the digital revolution of photography with its endless related opportunities as well as the lightning speed of being able to capture, view, and edit his images.

Constantine has developed his own flair that sometimes involves changing an image into a style representative of portraying the photo as an actual painting, similar to that of an oil or watercolor medium. He has also worked his images into graphic linear representations, transitioning a quite ordinary subject into the extraordinary, and has dabbled with the production of photo books and journaling.

David’s work is currently on display now thru May 18th, 2022 at the Lexington Park Library located at 21677 FDR Blvd, Lexington Park, MD 20653. Present library hours are Monday thru Thursday from 9 AM to 8 PM, Friday and Saturday from 9 AM to 5 PM, and Sundays from 1 to 5 PM. Please visit the library’s website or call them at 301-863-8188 for any library-related questions or any updates during hours of operation. Admission to the Gallery, located near the main desk, is free and open during all library hours.

This display is presented in collaboration with David Constantine, the Lexington Park Library, and St. Mary’s County Arts Council. The in-house Library Gallery pays tribute to the late Candy Cummings who had the vision to create a community exhibit space in order for the display and appreciation of the works of local artists.

Listing of links of interest:

David Constantine’s website: https://daveseye.viewbug.com/

Lexington Park Library: https://www.stmalib.org/

St. Mary’s County Arts Council: https://www.stmarysartscouncil.com/

