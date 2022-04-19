A new poll by AAA Travel finds travelers making big plans to get away this summer despite the highest gas prices in years. In fact, 70% of residents polled across twelve states and the District of Columbia say they are planning to travel as much – or MORE – this summer than last summer, and many say it will be their first significant summer travel since before the pandemic.

“The results of this new AAA Travel poll indicate that COVID concerns have eased dramatically and the majority of residents are making plans to get away despite gas prices,” says AAA Travel spokesperson Amy Short. “While domestic travel will dominate, it is interesting to note the number of people making plans to travel internationally as well. That’s something we have not seen since 2019.”

About 60 percent of those surveyed say they are planning at least one trip – with more than 40 percent saying they are planning multiple trips.

By the Numbers

About 60% of those surveyed say they are planning at least one summer trip of 50 miles or more

About 35% of those surveyed say they are planning to travel MORE than last summer

About 20% of those surveyed say they are planning their first significant summer travel since before the pandemic

More than 40% of those surveyed say they are planning multiple trips

Of those traveling, more than 20% are planning international travel

Gas Prices

More than 40% of those surveyed say gas prices were not even a consideration in their travel planning but:

More than 40% of those surveyed say they are taking fewer or shorter trips because of gas prices

More than 15% of those surveyed say they say they will adjust their budget for lodging or dining out because of gas prices

Of those who say they are staying home or are unsure about their summer travel plans, more than 40 percent cite gas prices as the biggest factor influencing that decision.

COVID Concerns

Of the significant number of Connecticut residents planning to travel more this summer than last:

About 40% say it is because their personal COVID concerns have eased

Almost 25% say it is because travel concerns have eased at their destinations

Methodology:

The AAA survey of 8,800 residents across CT, DE, KS, KY, MD, NJ, OH, OK, PA, SD, VA, WV and the District of Columbia was conducted April 8-12, 2022 by Public Policy Polling. The survey has a margin of error of +/-1.0%

