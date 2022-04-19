Philadelphia, PA– The St. Mary’s Rowing squad competed in their third competition of the spring this Saturday (Apr. 16) competing in the Kerr Cup Regatta. The Seahawks competed against in-conference rivals: Bucknell, Franklin & Marshall, Lehigh, and Washington College. The Seahawks also competed against a large number of division I club and varsity programs. The weather conditions for today’s race were as followed:

There was a strong headwind and rough water for all races

How it Happened (MV8+):

The Seahawk men’s varsity 8 team competed in the first heat of the competition and finished with a time of 7:21.2, ahead of conference opponents Franklin and Marshall. St. Mary’s came in fourth in the heat, earning them a trip to the petit final. St. Mary came in fifth overall in the petit finals and 11th across the whole competition with a time of 7:40.6. This race gave the St. Mary’s team a great preview of conference championships happening in a few weeks’ time.

How it Happened (MV4+):

The men’s varsity 4 squad for St. Mary’s raced in heat two of the competition and finished fifth overall in that heat. The Seahawks crossed the finish line with a final time of 9:01.4, competing against top-notch varsity opponents.

Lineups:

MV8+ Lineup

MV4+ lineup

Up Next:

St. Mary’s Men’s Rowing will return to action on April 23rd when they compete against Catholic University on Senior Day for the Seahawks. The Seahawks will host the Cardinals on the St. Mary’s River.

