Philadelphia, PA– The St. Mary’s Rowing squad competed in their third competition of the spring this Saturday (Apr. 16) competing in the Kerr Cup Regatta. The Seahawks competed against Division III programs: Cabrini, Franklin & Marshall, Bryn Mawr, and #13 Washington College. The Seahawks also competed against Division II program Jefferson, as well as numerous Division I programs. The weather conditions for today’s race were as followed:

There was a strong headwind and rough water for all races

St. Mary’s Rowing Credit: St. Mary's College of Maryland

How it Happened (WV8+):

The St. Mary’s women’s varsity 8 squad raced in the third heat against Old Dominion, Fordham, and Bryn Mawr. The Seahawks came in third in the heat with a time of 7:38.6, just in front of their conference rivals Bryn Mawr, who came in fourth place in the heat. This time put the Seahawks women’s varsity 8 team in the petit final against Robert Morris, Bryn Mawr, Washington College, Franklin and Marshall, Washington College, and Loyola. The Seahawks finished eighth overall out of 12 teams total and second overall in the petit final with a time of 7:26.9. This time put them ahead of conference rivals Franklin and Marshall, Bryn Mawr, and defending conference champions Washington College. The Seahawks were the top Division III finisher

How it Happened (W2V8+):

The St. Mary’s women’s second varsity 8 squads raced in the first heat against Temple, Washington, La Salle, and Bryn Mawr. The Seahawks came in fourth in the heat with a time of 8:04.6, just in front of fellow division III opponent Bryn Mawr, who came in fifth place in the heat. This time put the Seahawks women’s second varsity 8 teams in the petit final against Robert Morris and Bryn Mawr. The Seahawks finished seventh overall out of 12 teams total and first overall in the petit final with a time of 8:33.6.

How it Happened (W3V8+):

The Seahawks women’s third varsity 8 team faced all division I opponents and had a very strong first 1000 meters of the race. St. Mary’s finished with a time of 8:36.8.

Lineups:

WV8+ Lineup

W2V8+ lineup

W3V8+ lineup

Up Next:

St. Mary’s Women’s Rowing will return to action on April 23rd when they compete against Catholic University on Senior Day for the Seahawks. The Seahawks will host the Cardinals on the St. Mary’s River.

Like this: Like Loading...