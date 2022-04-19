ASHLAND, Va. – The St. Mary’s College of Maryland women’s lacrosse team put up 20 goals for the sixth time this season in posting their eighth win Saturday afternoon. St. Mary’s College (8-4) picked up a 20-15 non-conference road win over Randolph-Macon College (5-8) behind a nine-point performance from senior attacker Lucy Gussio (Baldwin, Md./Notre Dame Prep).

How It Happened

The Seahawks outscored the hosts, 6-2, in the first period as Gussio and first-year midfielder Colin Horton (University Park, Md./Elizabeth Seton) each tallied two goals.

Sophomore midfielder MC Mortimer (Baltimore, Md./Friends) stretched the Seahawk lead to 7-2 with the first goal of the second quarter before Randolph-Macon notched three of the next four goals to close the gap to 8-5. St. Mary's ended the first half on a 3-2 run to claim an 11-7 halftime lead.

The third frame was a low-scoring affair as the two sides combined for just five goals with the Seahawks holding a 3-2 for a 14-9 advantage heading into the final period.

Twelve goals saw the back of the net in the fourth quarter with each team scoring six. The Yellow Jackets used a 4-0 run to pull within 15-12 with 8:56 remaining in regulation but could not get any closer as St. Mary’s sealed the win with a 5-3 run.

Inside the Box Score

The Seahawks outshot Randolph-Macon, 40-32, and won the ground ball battle, 16-7.

St. Mary’s committed a season-low eight turnovers while the Yellow Jackets turned the ball over 20 times.

R-MC edged the Seahawks, 21-18, in draw controls as Rianna Lowery grabbed a game-best nine draws and Lily Henderson added eight.

Player Highlights

Gussio collected six goals and three assists, marking her second six-goal game of the season.

Horton and sophomore midfielder Lily Davison (Phoenix, Md./Dulaney) both finished the afternoon with four goals while senior midfielder Jayne Barkman (Lothian, Md./Southern) grabbed a season-best six draw controls and career-high four ground balls.

Sophomore Maddie Clemmer (Middletown, Md./Middletown) came up with nine stops in the win.

Annie Bartley tallied five goals to lead the Yellow Jackets in their second straight loss.

Up Next for the Seahawks

Apr. 22 at Mount Aloysius (3-7, 1-1 UEC) – Cresson, Pa./Walker Athletic Field Complex – 6:00 p.m.

Apr. 23 at La Roche (1-10, 0-3 UEC) – Pittsburgh, Pa. – 12:00 p.m.

