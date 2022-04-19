ASHLAND, Va. – The St. Mary’s College of Maryland women’s lacrosse team put up 20 goals for the sixth time this season in posting their eighth win Saturday afternoon. St. Mary’s College (8-4) picked up a 20-15 non-conference road win over Randolph-Macon College (5-8) behind a nine-point performance from senior attacker Lucy Gussio (Baldwin, Md./Notre Dame Prep).
How It Happened
- The Seahawks outscored the hosts, 6-2, in the first period as Gussio and first-year midfielder Colin Horton (University Park, Md./Elizabeth Seton) each tallied two goals.
- Sophomore midfielder MC Mortimer (Baltimore, Md./Friends) stretched the Seahawk lead to 7-2 with the first goal of the second quarter before Randolph-Macon notched three of the next four goals to close the gap to 8-5. St. Mary’s ended the first half on a 3-2 run to claim an 11-7 halftime lead.
- The third frame was a low-scoring affair as the two sides combined for just five goals with the Seahawks holding a 3-2 for a 14-9 advantage heading into the final period.
- Twelve goals saw the back of the net in the fourth quarter with each team scoring six. The Yellow Jackets used a 4-0 run to pull within 15-12 with 8:56 remaining in regulation but could not get any closer as St. Mary’s sealed the win with a 5-3 run.
Inside the Box Score
- The Seahawks outshot Randolph-Macon, 40-32, and won the ground ball battle, 16-7.
- St. Mary’s committed a season-low eight turnovers while the Yellow Jackets turned the ball over 20 times.
- R-MC edged the Seahawks, 21-18, in draw controls as Rianna Lowery grabbed a game-best nine draws and Lily Henderson added eight.
Player Highlights
- Gussio collected six goals and three assists, marking her second six-goal game of the season.
- Horton and sophomore midfielder Lily Davison (Phoenix, Md./Dulaney) both finished the afternoon with four goals while senior midfielder Jayne Barkman (Lothian, Md./Southern) grabbed a season-best six draw controls and career-high four ground balls.
- Sophomore Maddie Clemmer (Middletown, Md./Middletown) came up with nine stops in the win.
- Annie Bartley tallied five goals to lead the Yellow Jackets in their second straight loss.
Up Next for the Seahawks
- Apr. 22 at Mount Aloysius (3-7, 1-1 UEC) – Cresson, Pa./Walker Athletic Field Complex – 6:00 p.m.
- Apr. 23 at La Roche (1-10, 0-3 UEC) – Pittsburgh, Pa. – 12:00 p.m.