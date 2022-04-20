Prince Frederick, MD- Calvert County Commission for Women, Calvert County Health Department, and CalvertHealth Medical Center are teaming up for the 7th Annual Women’s Health Expo, to be held on the medical center campus on May 10 from 2:30-6:30 p.m.

Many women have put off or delayed annual screenings and wellness exams due to the pandemic. According to Dr. Barbara Estes, board-certified OB/GYN and Director of Women’s Health at CalvertHealth, “Self-care is not selfish. It’s just another name for taking care of yourself, which is vital to a woman’s health and well-being.” And now is the time to make your health a priority.

This FREE event is open to the public and women of all ages. Offerings include health screenings and information on topics such as breastfeeding; fitness, nutrition, and weight loss; joint health and reflexology; and more! In addition to food and prizes, the event will run concurrently with the Calvert County Farmers Market to provide attendees with access to fresh produce, baked goods, floral arrangements, and homemade preserves.

The 7th Annual Women’s Health Expo will take place on Tuesday, May 10th, from 2:30-6:30 p.m. in the north campus parking lot of the medical center, adjacent to the Farmers Market. A rain date has been set for Tuesday, May 17.

