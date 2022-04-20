The Easter bunny left a $100,000 nest egg hiding in the home of a Mechanicsville couple last weekend. The husband, who is an avid Lottery player, often encourages his wife to join him in his scratch-off fun. Their Easter surprise was her discovery of a $100,000 top-prize winning $100,000 Lucky scratch-off that she took from her husband’s stack of unplayed games.

“I’ll have you know I win absolutely nothing,” she announced on April 18 when she claimed her prize. As for her husband, who encourages her to play, she laughed and said, “Now he’s mad I picked the winning ticket!”

Her husband’s stack of unplayed scratch-offs yielded a $100,000 Easter win. Credit: Maryland Lottery

Going by the nickname “Holiday Luck,” the 52-year-old explained her husband’s Lottery strategy. The St. Mary’s County resident likes to stop at different retailers to buy games and purchased the $100,000 winning scratch-off at NSR Market #001 (a.k.a. Korner Karryout) at 27350 Three Notch Road in Mechanicsville.

As usual, he bought a series of tickets in the $5 and $10 range. However, breaking with routine, he added a $30 $100,000 Lucky scratch-off.

That’s the very game that “Holiday Luck” picked out of the pile on Easter. She scratched off all of the latex, gave the instant ticket a passing glance and said, “That’s not even a winner.” Her husband wanted to make sure she was correct. He used the Lottery smartphone app to scan the ticket’s QR code and informed his wife she was incorrect in a good way.

Most of the proceeds from the win will end up in “Holiday Luck’s” money market account for retirement. Some of the funds will pay for a memorial bench in honor of a son who passed away. “Holiday Luck” also plans to spend some of the windfalls on a trip to England “to create memories” with her daughter, who accompanied her to claim the prize.

The Lottery retailer also shares in the fun. For selling a $100,000 top-prize winning scratch-off, NSR Market #001 picks up a bonus of $1,000, equal to 1% of the prize value.

