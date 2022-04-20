Students from the Dr. James A. Forrest Career and Technology Center recently participated in the 49th Annual SkillsUSA Maryland State Championships which took place in the Anne Arundel County area. The contests that Forrest Center students competed in were as varied as the program offerings at the center.
At the awards ceremony, 31 Forrest Center students medaled. In addition to the medalists, two students were elected to statewide office and one student was selected as a National Voting Delegate. The results are as follows:
Telecommunications Cabling
- Gold Brianna Melton (Electrical Wiring)
- Silver Dylan McNey (Electrical Wiring)
- Bronze Joshua Gates (Electrical Wiring)
Drone Competition
- Gold Bella Heckathorn, Teddy Bates (Engineering)
Information Technology Services
- Gold Camille Van Erp (IT Networking)
- Bronze Weston Carr (IT Networking)
Advertising Design
- Silver Emily Jilek (Graphic Communications)
Digital Cinema Production
- Bronze Raymond Cain, Gabriel Horton (TV/Video Production)
Promotional Bulletin Board
- Silver Jocelyn Gaskin, Caleb Bryan, Summer LaRocco (Teacher Academy)
Engineering Technology Design
- Gold Brianna Rourke, Fiona Hall (Engineering) & Lilia Burkes (IT Networking Academy)
Medical Terminology
- Silver Allison Curtis (Academy of Health Professions)
Diesel Equipment Technology
- Gold Evan Sonon (Diesel Technology)
Audio/Radio Production
- Gold Vincent Landreth, Grady O’Neill (TV/Video Production)
- Silver Dominic Laurel, Connor McGraw (Radio/Audio Production)
Emergency Medical Technician – EMT
- Gold Jenna Albertson, Brittany Bean (Firefighting/EMT)
First Aid-CPR
- Silver Katherine Thompson (Academy of Health Professions)
Basic Health Care Skills
- Silver Christina Klobnock (Academy of Health Professions)
Job Skill Demonstration Open
- Gold Bo Hunt (Academy of Health Professions/ROTC)
Health Knowledge Bowl
- Bronze Team C – Jordyn Walters, Emily Smetana, Riley Lillard, Lindsey Magill (Academy of Health Professions)
Officer Elects:
- SkillsUSA Maryland State Officer – Lilia Burkes (IT Networking)
- SkillsUSA Maryland State Officer – Jace Darvill (Academy of Health Professions)
National Voting Delegate:
- Emily Smetana (Academy of Health Professions) – Former SkillsUSA Maryland State Secretary
All gold medal winners are qualified to compete at the SkillsUSA National Leadership and Skills Conference to be held in Atlanta, GA the week of June 20, 2022. The state officers and National Voting Delegates also attend the National Conference as part of the state’s leadership and participate in the national delegate assembly.
Fifteen Forrest Center students have the opportunity to represent the state of Maryland in Atlanta, Georgia this year. Fundraising efforts are currently underway. If you would like to donate toward the students’ trip, please contact the school at 301-475-0242 and ask for Mr. Eric Millham or Ms. Mary Thompson.