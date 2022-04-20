North Beach, MD- At 1:17 p.m. on Wednesday, April 20, 2022, Calvert County Emergency Communications Center dispatched North Beach VFD and the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) for a report of a person in distress in the marsh off Chesapeake Rail Trail A.

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources (MDDNR) also dispatched officers. NBVFD Chief 1 (Mills) responded along with Zodiac 1 (Inflatable Boat), Gator 1, Utility 1, and Calvert County Paramedic Ambulance 219. Multiple CCSO deputies also responded. A foot search along the trail was initiated along with a launch of the CCSO drone. The foot search did not turn up any sign of the individual, however, the drone located a person in the marsh lying face down.

Zodiac 1, staffed with NBVFD and an MDDNR officer proceeded to the victim’s location directed by the CCSO drone operator. Zodiac 1 located the individual, extracted them from the marsh, and returned the victim to a nearby dock. The individual was decontaminated, assessed by the paramedics, and transported to Calvert Health Medical Center for evaluation.

Like this: Like Loading...