On the evening of April 18, 2022, the Prince George’s County Sheriff’s Office received information of an off-duty domestic incident that occurred in Charles County involving a Prince George’s County Sheriff’s Deputy. As a result of the incident, the Charles County Sheriff’s Office obtained charges for the other involved person in the domestic incident.

On April 19, 2022, that person applied for and received a Protective Order for the involved Deputy. The Deputy’s law enforcement authority was suspended, and he was placed in an administrative role with pay.

On April 19, 2022, the Charles County Sheriff’s Office also obtained charges against the involved Deputy. Sergeant Ibin Lateef, who is the Respondent to the Protective Order, was charged with First and Second-Degree Assault as a result of the domestic incident. Sergeant Lateef was served with the warrant by the Charles County Sheriff’s Office.

Accordingly, his duty status has been altered to no duty and he has been suspended without pay. A Protective Order was also issued against the other involved person in the case.

Sergeant Lateef is an eighteen-year veteran of the Prince George’s County Sheriff’s Office and is assigned to the Bureau of Field Operations.

An administrative investigation is being conducted by the Prince George’s County Sheriff’s Office. The criminal investigation is being handled by the Charles County Sheriff’s Office.

This is an ongoing investigation.

