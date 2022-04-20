Would you like to be notified of public water or sewer service interruptions in your neighborhood? The St. Mary’s County Metropolitan Commission has partnered with the St. Mary’s County Health Department and St. Mary’s County Department of Emergency Services to utilize a CodeRED Emergency Notification System. This system enables mass notifications to be quickly and easily dispatched. The service is free to all St. Mary’s County residents and businesses.

CodeRED makes calls to targeted areas of the County or only areas of the community affected when important information needs to be immediately relayed to citizens. The system delivers a recorded message describing the situation in the affected area and may include instructions requiring action on the part of the recipient.

To receive CodeRED notifications or even weather warning alerts, just register your home, cell, or business phone number in the CodeRED database.

Visit www.stmarysmd.com/emergencycodered/ to register or text “SMCEMA” to 99411 to enroll in St. Mary’s County’s emergency alert program.

