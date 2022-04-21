Annapolis, Md. – Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney Anne Colt Leitess announced today that Kimberly Windsor, 47, of Linthicum Heights entered a guilty plea to second-degree murder in the death of her mother, Carol Windsor.

The defendant will be sentenced on July 12, 2022.

“This is truly heartbreaking,” said State’s Attorney Anne Colt Leitess. “The defendant viciously attacked her own mother because she wouldn’t go to the store for her and the subsequent assault contributed to the victim’s death. It’s extremely sad. I extend my deepest condolences to the victim’s son and all those impacted by the loss of Ms. Windsor.”

Assistant State’s Attorney Katherine Anthony prosecuted the case on behalf of the citizens of Anne Arundel County.

On May 19, 2020, Anne Arundel County Police Officers responded to the Homewood Suites located in the 1100 block of Winterson Road in Linthicum Heights regarding an assault. The 911 caller, who was the victim’s son, stated that he had been on the phone with his mother, Carol Windsor when he overheard a struggle between her and his sister, Kimberly Windsor. He overheard a voice he knew to be that of his sister yelling and the sound of objects being thrown.

Upon arrival, police officers spoke with Carol Windsor, who stated that the defendant threw a clock at her head, pulled her to the ground, pulled her hair, kicked her, ran over her with the wheelchair, and attempted to crush her as the daughter weighed in excess of 300 pounds. The victim was bleeding from her right hand and complained of pain and difficulty breathing. Police officers attempted to place the defendant under arrest, but she resisted, assaulting and spitting on them and fire department personnel.

The victim was transported to Baltimore Washington Medical Center where she was treated for three broken ribs. She complained of chest pain and had atrial fibrillation. Five days later, on May 24, 2020, she died. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner determined that the victim’s death was due to the assault and cardiovascular disease.

The Honorable Stacy McCormack presided over the case.

