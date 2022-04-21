LEONARDTOWN, MD – St. Mary’s County Government is gauging interest from local produce vendors to provide freshly grown produce sales. Vendor opportunities are available intermittently during business hours on the St. Mary’s Governmental campus in Leonardtown. Vendor services would include offering product sales and Community Supported Agriculture (CSA) options. Vendors that accept WIC FMNP/SFMNP & FVC are preferred. The governmental center is home to numerous government offices and receives many visitors daily.

Interested Farmer‘s Produce stands operators/farmers, please call the Department of Human Resources at 301-475-4200, ext. 71108 before May 17, 2022. Only actively licensed vendors who carry sufficient auto liability, product liability, and general liability insurance coverages will be considered.

This notification only seeks interest and is not a formal solicitation or a promise of business located at the Governmental Center located at 23115 Leonard Hall Drive, Leonardtown, MD 20650.

