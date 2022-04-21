Port Tobacco, MD- The Office of the State Fire Marshal is investigating a commercial equipment fire that happened on Wednesday, April 20, 2022, at 6:15 am.

The Bryans Road Volunteer Fire Department responded to the 6900 block of Rose Hill Road at Triangle Asphalt Services to discover an asphalt paver had been on fire.

Credit: Office of the State Fire Marshal

The fire was discovered by a worker for Triangle Asphalt Services. The fire had self-extinguished prior to the fire department’s arrival. There were no injuries as a result of the fire. The estimated damage is $15,000.00.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Office of the State Fire Marshal, Southern Regional Office, at 443-550-6835.

