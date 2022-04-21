Port Tobacco, MD- The Office of the State Fire Marshal is investigating a commercial equipment fire that happened on Wednesday, April 20, 2022, at 6:15 am.
The Bryans Road Volunteer Fire Department responded to the 6900 block of Rose Hill Road at Triangle Asphalt Services to discover an asphalt paver had been on fire.
The fire was discovered by a worker for Triangle Asphalt Services. The fire had self-extinguished prior to the fire department’s arrival. There were no injuries as a result of the fire. The estimated damage is $15,000.00.
Anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Office of the State Fire Marshal, Southern Regional Office, at 443-550-6835.