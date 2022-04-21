LEONARDTOWN, MD – Join art instructor, Ms. Ellen Duke Wilson, in exploring fine arts at St. Clement’s Island Museum Art Kids classes this summer. Young artists will expand their understanding of art and history while learning to sketch, paint and sculpt. Students will also reflect on how making art can impact society in a positive way for future generations.

Credit: St. Mary's County Public Information Office

“We’re very grateful to have the very talented Elle Duke Wilson back for a fourth year to teach these popular classes,” says Christina Barbour, Site Manager of St. Clement’s Island Museum. “The children have loved coming to each class here at the museum and learning something new in a fun, creative way.”

At the end of each session, all participants will create an individualized work of art to share with their families and community. These classes are geared toward children ages 7 to 17. Preregistration is required and the price is $3 per child. All materials are provided, and participants are asked to bring a light snack. Parents are encouraged to sign up soon as slots fill up quickly.

The following class dates are schedule: June 21, 22, & 23; July 5, 6, & 7; July 26, 27, & 28; and Aug. 9, 10 & 11.

For more information regarding St. Clement’s Island Museum Art Kids, or to sign up your child, please call Christina Barbour at 301-769-4723. For more information or other events, visit www.facebook.com/SCIMuseum.

