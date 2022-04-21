St. Mary’s City, MD– The St. Mary’s College of Maryland men’s tennis team defeated the Lancaster Bible College Chargers this afternoon (Apr. 20) in a United East Conference matchup to improve to 11-3 on the year. The Seahawks defeated the Chargers 8-1.

Doubles

Stephen Ala m and Kier Nacua brought home an 8-4 win in the No. 1 spot to kick off the doubles session for the Seahawks.

Sam Sheats and Tyler Vanvalkenburg competed in the No. 2 spot for St. Mary's, while Nick Rohr and Keawe Shepherd Johnson played in the No. 3 spot during the doubles session. Sheets and Vanvalkenburg were able to come away with an 8-1 win, while Rohr and Shepherd Johnson had a similar fortune, cruising to an 8-1 victory as well.

St. Mary’s College of Maryland men’s tennis Credit: Bill Wood / St. Mary's College of Maryland

Singles

Stephen Alam was unable to come out on top in the No. 1 spot in what was the only blemish on the day for the St. Mary’s squad. Alam dropped the first set 6-3, came out on top in the second set 6-1, but ultimately fell in the tie-breaker by a score of 10-6. Kier Nacua had an easier time in the No. 2 spot, getting the Seahawks back in the win column with a 6-2, 6-1 win. Sam Sheets won his match in the No. 3 spot in a similar fashion as Nacua, taking a 6-0, 6-1 two-set victory.

Tyler Vanvalkenburg continued the winning trend in the No. 4 spot for St. Mary's, winning in two sets, taking both by scores of 6-1. Shepherd Johnson was able to take care of business as well, winning in the No. 5 spot 6-3, 6-0.

Liam Pratt rounded off a great day for the Seahawks, earning a 6-2, 6-1 win in the No. 6 match.

Up Next for the Seahawks

Apr. 23 | Penn State Abington | 12:00 PM | St. Mary’s City, MD

