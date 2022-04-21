St. Mary’s City, MD– The St. Mary’s College of Maryland women’s tennis hosted the Lancaster Bible College Chargers Wednesday afternoon (Apr 20) for a United East Conference contest. The Seahawks defeated the Chargers 8-1 to improve 7-7 on the year.

Doubles

The Seahawks started the day off well with a 3-0 sweep in doubles. Diana Levit and Hannah Gorel came out on top in the No.1, winning 8-3 over the Chargers. Hallie Hershey and Amber Manspeaker represented St. Mary’s in the No. 2 spot and were able to shut out Lancaster Bible 8-0.

St. Mary’s College of Maryland women’s tennis Credit: Bill Wood / St. Mary's College of Maryland

Singles

Levit, Gorel, and Hershey competed in singles at the No. 1, No. 2, and No. 3 spots against the Nittany Lions. Levit won her match with ease, cruising to a 6-0, 6-1 two-set victory winning both sets 6-3. Gorel took control of her match in a similar fashion, winning in two sets, 6-1, 6-0. Hallie Hershey took home an emphatic shutout victory in the No. 3 spot, taking both sets 6-0.

Up Next for the Seahawks

Apr. 23 | Penn State Abington | 12:00 PM | St. Mary’s City, MD

