NAS Patuxent River, MD- Command Master Chief Ryan Colosimo, a native of Minnesota, comes to Pax River from Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center Sigonella located on Naval Air Station Sigonella, Sicily, Italy.

He’s hit the ground running, and you’ll likely find him on the deck plates talking to Sailors around the installation.

Credit: NAVAIR

CMDCM Colosimo is a native of Minnesota and graduated from Long Prairie High School. He enlisted in the Navy in August of 1993 and attended Basic Recruit Training in Great Lakes, Illinois followed by Mess Management Specialist “A” School in San Diego, California, and Basic Enlisted Submarine School in Groton, Connecticut.

His sea duty assignments include USS Montpelier (SSN-765) in Norfolk, Virginia; USS Nevada (SSBN-733) in Bangor, Washington; USS O’Kane (DDG-77) in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii; USS Denver (LPD-9) in Sasebo, Japan; and USS Ashland (LSD-48) in Sasebo, Japan. Ashore he was assigned to Naval Station San Diego in San Diego, California; Commander Naval Personnel Command in Millington, Tennessee; Naval Hospital Camp Lejeune in Jacksonville, North Carolina; Commander Fleet Activities Chinhae, Korea; and Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center Sigonella, Italy.

Command Master Chief Colosimo assumed duties as Command Master Chief of Naval Air Station Patuxent River, Maryland in April 2022.

Command Master Chief Colosimo holds an Associate in Applied Science in Administrative and Management Studies. He is a graduate of the Coast Guard Senior Enlisted Academy Class 178. His personal awards and decorations include the Meritorious Service Medal (two awards), Navy Commendation Medal (two awards), Navy Achievement Medal (four awards), and various campaign and service awards.

Like this: Like Loading...