(PASADENA, MD, April 19, 2022) — After three years of planning, the much-awaited Hospice of the Chesapeake gala, An Evening Under the Tuscan Sky, was held April 9 at the Live! Casino & Hotel Maryland in Hanover, Maryland.

Director of Advancement and Volunteer Services Christine Wilson joins Jimmy Wilburn, President of The Wilburn Companies, during the gala’s appeal. Photo by Joshua McKerrow. Credit: Hospice of the Chesapeake From left, President and CEO Mike Brady and wife Stacey Brady greet Terri and John Hussman during the gala’s reception. Terri is Chair of the Hospice of the Chesapeake Foundation. Photo by Elyzabeth Marcussen Credit: Hospice of the Chesapeake Jason Cherry, Vice Chair, Hospice of the Chesapeake Foundation, joins many other donors with a generous contribution during the special appeal. Photo by Joshua McKerrow. Credit: Hospice of the Chesapeake Chief Medical Officer Dr. Eric Bush, back row, center with bowtie, welcomes guests from Kaiser Permanente. Photo by Joshua McKerrow. Credit: Hospice of the Chesapeake

During the event, guests watched a video featuring Hospice of the Chesapeake Foundation Chair Terri Hussman. She shared her experience as someone who personally experienced the nonprofit’s grief, hospice, and supportive care services and was inspired to join us as a bereavement volunteer and as a generous donor. .

Around 350 people enjoyed an evening that included dinner, dancing, live and silent auctions, and musical entertainment by The Reagan Years.

The event brought in more than $550,000 that will support the organization’s hospice, supportive, and grief care programs and services provided to patients and families in Anne Arundel, Charles, and Prince George’s counties.

