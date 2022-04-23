New Carrollton, Md. – (April 21, 2022) – Over $6.9 million in Section 811 project rental assistance has been awarded to the state of Maryland through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD)’s Project Rental Assistance Program Grant. The 811 funds were awarded to fifteen other states in the country, totaling $54.7 million in affordable rental assistance nationwide.

This funding will allow the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development to grow and expand the state’s affordable rental housing opportunities for residents with disabilities living on a low income. The Section 811 project rental assistance will subsidize rent for those needing financial assistance, and the Department plans to award these funds to current and future Low Income Housing Tax Credit (LIHTC) properties throughout the state, including in the upcoming Spring competitive round.

“Our department has proudly worked with the Department of Disabilities and Secretary Carol Beatty, to ensure inclusive housing for every resident, and this is another tremendous achievement,” said Housing Secretary Kenneth C. Holt. “We are honored to receive this award and will continue to work together and ensure every Marylander has a safe and affordable place to call home.”

“Our work with the Department of Housing and Community Development is a critical component of ensuring Marylanders with disabilities who are experiencing homelessness or are in institutional settings have access to full community inclusion,” said Maryland Department of Disabilities Secretary Carol A. Beatty. “This funding will allow us to move more Marylanders from waiting lists into homes.”

With this funding, Maryland will create affordable, inclusive, modern, and secure housing giving residents with disabilities an opportunity to live as independently as possible.

Search and find current Maryland listings with accessibility features, amenities, affordability, and more at MDHousingSearch.org. Visitors to the site can also view information about future leasing opportunities for projects that are currently under construction.

Visit the Department of Disabilities website.

