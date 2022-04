The Northern High School Band received a Proclamation at the Board of Education meeting for winning 1st place in the 2021 US Bands Group IA Maryland State Championship.

Northern High School Band Credit: Calvert County Public Schools

Since its first event in 1988, USBands has supported the development of scholastic performing ensembles through exceptional service, high-quality adjudication, and world-class venues. Over the past 32 years, USBands has expanded to include thousands of bands in 150+ marching bands, and indoor and concert band events nationwide.

